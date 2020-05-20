As province opens COVID-19 testing to all, Health Unit warns people not to have false sense of security

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are looking to increase testing for COVID-19 after Premier Doug Ford's announcement that even asymptomatic people could get a test if they want one.

"The fact that he's basically saying that anyone that shows up to the assessment centre would be tested makes it a lot easier for the clinical staff," David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital said.

Previous statements from the premier only allowed for people displaying one or more symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. On Sunday, he said mass testing was the province's best defence against the virus. As of Saturday, the province was still nearly 5,000 tests short of its daily goal of 16,000 tests a day.

Musyj said that until now, a little more than 90 per cent of people who would come in would get swabbed.

"Right now, they're basically saying, you come in, you're going to get swabbed, so it will be 100 per cent."

Musyj said that anyone coming in to the hospital's assessment centre, which is in a white tent directly beside the Ouellette emergency department, would be swabbed and tested for COVID-19.

"It's a very quick in and out," he said, adding that anyone who wants to see a primary care physician for another medical issue would be able to do so there as well.

Having a test only means that today, on the day of testing, you are not infected."​​​​​​ - Dr. Wajid Ahmed

"Instead of going to your primary care physician and or a clinic or possibly the emergency department you can get that looked at."

The assessment centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Musyj said they're seeing about 80 to 100 people daily, but hours could be expanded.

"We could go 24/7 if we need to," he said.

Hotel Dieu Grace

Janice Kaffer, the president & CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace, said the hospital will now be discussing if there is a possibility to offer testing for its staff, physicians and patients onsite.

Up until now, those who were tested at the hospital had to have symptoms and any staff who wanted to or needed testing had to go to an assessment centre.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex region, said that there has been about 400 tests being conducted in the region daily between the assessment centres in Leamington and Windsor City.

Ahmed said that while allowing asymptomatic people to get tested will increase the numbers of people getting tested and is one way of understanding the virus spread in the community, he fears it may lure people into a false sense of security.

"We want to make sure that if it's available, then yeah, people should go and get it," Ahmed said. "But they shouldn't go with a false expectation or a false understanding of what this test means."

He said the test doesn't differentiate whether you are at risk of contracting COVID-19 or not. He said it's a diagnostic test – not a screening tool.

"We don't want to give that message that if you come back negative you are not at risk ... Having a test only means that today, on the day of testing, you are not infected."