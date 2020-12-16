COVID-19 outbreak declared within cohort at Windsor elementary school
At least 2 cases within classroom, health unit says
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within a cohort at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced the outbreak on Wednesday, saying there are at least two confirmed cases within a classroom.
That class was previously dismissed as a precaution and students were asked to isolate and get tested for COVID-19. All schools in the region have closed and switched to online learning as of Monday.
While the outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort, the entire class is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19, according to the health unit.
"At this time, all other students and staff are deemed low-risk. All individuals are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider and/or assessment centre if they develop symptoms," the health unit said in a statement.
There are two active outbreaks within schools in Windsor-Essex. An outbreak at General Brock Public School was declared on Dec. 8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.