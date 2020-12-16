COVID-19 outbreak declared within cohort at Windsor elementary school

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within a cohort at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced the outbreak on Wednesday, saying there are at least two confirmed cases within a classroom.

That class was previously dismissed as a precaution and students were asked to isolate and get tested for COVID-19. All schools in the region have closed and switched to online learning as of Monday.

While the outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort, the entire class is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19, according to the health unit.

"At this time, all other students and staff are deemed low-risk. All individuals are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider and/or assessment centre if they develop symptoms," the health unit said in a statement.

There are two active outbreaks within schools in Windsor-Essex. An outbreak at General Brock Public School was declared on Dec. 8.