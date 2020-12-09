9 students to remain at home after COVID-19 case reported at Windsor Catholic high school

Nine students from Holy Names Catholic High School have been told to stay home after a student tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In a news release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said it learned of the positive case Wednesday afternoon and told the affected students they should not attend classes.

The group of students was part of a cohort that was not in attendance this week, the release states, adding that because of this, the students did not need to be dismissed from school.

The board is working with the local health unit to provide a list of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The news release states that the health unit will contact anyone identified as having direct contact with the ill person.

This is the second active case at Holy Names and two classrooms have been dismissed, according to the board's website.

As of Wednesday, the Catholic board has 17 active cases across seven schools. Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School's CPA campus is the only one experiencing a classroom outbreak with seven students positive.

All schools within the Catholic board remain open at this time.