Windsor to receive more than $19M in municipal funding to help offset COVID-19 expenses

The City of Windsor is receiving more than $19 million to help offset the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its budget.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement that the province has "come through for Windsor in a big way."

"[Premier] Doug Ford and [Municipal Affairs Minister] Steve Clark have recognized the unique challenges that our border community faced as a result of this public health emergency, which dried up revenues from the tunnel, airport and casino, while increasing costs associated with keeping our staff and residents safe," he said in a news release.

The city is receiving about $14.4 million to alleviate this year's "municipal operating pressures" after applying to the province earlier this fall. Windsor was one of 48 cities to receive that funding.

All Ontario municipalities have been also awarded additional funding to be used for next year's budget, with Windsor receiving more than $5 million.

Dilkens said the upcoming budget is going to be challenging and "difficult decisions" are ahead

The money is being made available through the $19-billion federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.