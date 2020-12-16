Windsor to receive more than $19M in municipal funding to help offset COVID-19 expenses
Mayor says province has come through for city in 'a big way'
The City of Windsor is receiving more than $19 million to help offset the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its budget.
Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement that the province has "come through for Windsor in a big way."
"[Premier] Doug Ford and [Municipal Affairs Minister] Steve Clark have recognized the unique challenges that our border community faced as a result of this public health emergency, which dried up revenues from the tunnel, airport and casino, while increasing costs associated with keeping our staff and residents safe," he said in a news release.
The city is receiving about $14.4 million to alleviate this year's "municipal operating pressures" after applying to the province earlier this fall. Windsor was one of 48 cities to receive that funding.
All Ontario municipalities have been also awarded additional funding to be used for next year's budget, with Windsor receiving more than $5 million.
Dilkens said the upcoming budget is going to be challenging and "difficult decisions" are ahead
The money is being made available through the $19-billion federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.