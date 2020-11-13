19 Catholic elementary school students in east Windsor dismissed over COVID-19 case

A class has been dismissed from a Catholic elementary school in east Windsor due to a positive COVID-19 case.

On the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's website, W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School is reporting one positive case of COVID-19 in a student. As a result, a class of 19 students have been dismissed, the board told CBC News Friday.

In a news release Thursday, the board said it learned of the case that afternoon and immediately notified the affected students.

"The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow," the news release reads. "A voice message to the entire school community was sent home this evening to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual."

The school remains open at this time.

Other schools within the Catholic board that have dismissed classes due to a positive case include:

St. Peter Catholic Elementary School has one active student case and one class is dismissed.

St. Louis Catholic Elementary School (with French Immersion) has one active staff case.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School has one active student case and two classes dismissed.

St. Andre Catholic Elementary School has one active staff case.

In total, the board told CBC News that there are currently 85 students and two staff members who are isolating. All the schools remain open.

Cases in public board

In the Greater Essex County District School Board, two schools reported cases Thursday: Frank W. Begley Public School and the Honourable W. C. Kennedy Collegiate secondary school.

In total, the public board currently has seven cases across six schools.