Councillors want more information about Windsor industrial, hazardous waste disposal site

Windsor city councillors want more information about an industrial and hazardous waste disposal site looking to increase the amount of waste it receives, as well as expand the hours when it's able to receive waste.

Superior Environmental Services along Continental Avenue has asked to be able to receive 100 cubic metres of liquid hazardous waste, 1000 cubic metres of liquid industrial waste, as well as 100 metric tonnes of non-hazardous solid waste. Ontario's Environment Ministry sent a letter to city council seeking its opinion on the request.

Superior Environmental Services also wants to be able to receive waste 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, city officials, including Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman said they need more information about the company — which receives waste from Ontario, Quebec, Ohio, Michigan and New York — before they'll be able to make a decision.

"We don't know the composition of [the] waste," said Sleiman, who also sits on the boards for the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Jo-Anne Gignac participates in the Oct. 25 meeting for the Windsor Police Services Board. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"Are they going to process it? Are they going to dilute it? They're going to do something with it. We really don't know," he said.

Sleiman isn't the only city councillor who expressed reservations about Superior Environmental Services' request.

According to Sleiman, three or four other councillors, including Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, have expressed concerns.

Current location is a transfer site, says company president

Ray Tremblay, president of Superior Environmental Services, told CBC News that his company's location along Continental Avenue is a transfer site.

Trucks hauling waste pass through Tremblay's company to do paperwork, before moving on to a processing facility in the U.S.

Tremblay explained that his request to increase volume is a result of overall increased demand.

Windsor and county officials have until Feb. 27 to submit objections to Ontario's environment ministry regarding Superior Environmental Services' request.