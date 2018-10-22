Here are Windsor's newest councillors
45 people ran for one of 10 seats on council
Windsorites have chosen Drew Dilkens as the city's mayor for the next four years.
He will be working alongside the following 10 councillors:
Ward 1 - Fred Francis
Francis beat Matt Ford, Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, Wiquar Husain and Darcie Renaud in the race.
Ward 2 - Fabio Costante
Costante beat John Elliott in the race.
Ward 3 - Rino Bortolin
Bortolin won against Helmi Charif and Steve Palenkas.
Ward 4 - Chris Holt
Holt took home the seat after facing the only challenger, Janice Campbell.
Ward 5 - Ed Sleiman
There were six people running in the ward and Sleiman took home more votes than Adam Castle, Lillian B. Kruzsely, Joe Lucier, Martin A. Utrosa and Joey Wright.
Days before Monday, Lucier and Utrosa threw their support behind Wright.
Ward 6 - Jo-Anne Gignac
Gignac came first in the race.
Others who ran for the seat are Jeff Denomme, Josh Jacquot and Terry Yaldo.
Ward 7 - Irek Kusmierczyk
Ward 7 had four competitors for the seat.
Barbara Holland, Angelo Marignani and Albert Saba lost to Irek Kusmierczyk.
Ward 8 - Gary Kaschak
Former Coun. Bill Marra did not run for re-election, leaving it empty for one of eight candidates.
Kaschak won against Giovanni (John) Abati, Gemma Grey-Hall, Patti Hayes, Greg Lemay, Kathryn MacDonell, David Sundin and Lisa Valente.
Ward 9 - Kieran McKenzie
The three-person race in Ward 9 was considered one of the tighter races.
McKenzie took home the seat against Hilary Payne, incumbent, and Alex Aggarwal.
Ward 10 - Jim Morrison
Ward 10 was another packed race with eight people running.
Incumbent Paul Borrelli lost his seat to challenger Morrison.
Olivia Ashak, Wally Chafchak, Mohamed Chams, Mark Masanovich, Michael Patterson and Sadiq Pirani also ran for the seat.
