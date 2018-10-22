Here are Windsor's newest councillors

Windsorites have chosen Drew Dilkens as the city's mayor for the next four years.

He will be working alongside the following 10 councillors:

Ward 1 - Fred Francis

(Fred Francis)

Francis beat Matt Ford, Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, Wiquar Husain and Darcie Renaud in the race.

Ward 2 - Fabio Costante

(Fabio Costante)

Costante beat John Elliott in the race.

Ward 3 - Rino Bortolin

(Rino Bortolin)

Bortolin won against Helmi Charif and Steve Palenkas.

Ward 4 - Chris Holt

(Chris Holt/Syx Langemann Photography)

Holt took home the seat after facing the only challenger, Janice Campbell.

Ward 5 - Ed Sleiman

(Ed Sleiman)

There were six people running in the ward and Sleiman took home more votes than Adam Castle, Lillian B. Kruzsely, Joe Lucier, Martin A. Utrosa and Joey Wright.

Days before Monday, Lucier and Utrosa threw their support behind Wright.

Ward 6 - Jo-Anne Gignac

(Jo-Anne Gignac)

Gignac came first in the race.

Others who ran for the seat are Jeff Denomme, Josh Jacquot and Terry Yaldo.

Ward 7 - Irek Kusmierczyk

(Irek Kusmierczyk)

Ward 7 had four competitors for the seat.

Barbara Holland, Angelo Marignani and Albert Saba lost to Irek Kusmierczyk.

Ward 8 - Gary Kaschak

(Gary Kaschak)

Former Coun. Bill Marra did not run for re-election, leaving it empty for one of eight candidates.

Kaschak won against Giovanni (John) Abati, Gemma Grey-Hall, Patti Hayes, Greg Lemay, Kathryn MacDonell, David Sundin and Lisa Valente.

Ward 9 - Kieran McKenzie

(Kieran McKenzie)

The three-person race in Ward 9 was considered one of the tighter races.

McKenzie took home the seat against Hilary Payne, incumbent, and Alex Aggarwal.

Ward 10 - Jim Morrison

(Jim Morrison)

Ward 10 was another packed race with eight people running.

Incumbent Paul Borrelli lost his seat to challenger Morrison.

Olivia Ashak, Wally Chafchak, Mohamed Chams, Mark Masanovich, Michael Patterson and Sadiq Pirani also ran for the seat.

