'Speed has been a big issue': city to look into red light cameras
Coun. Fabio Costante says speeding along residential roads came up a lot during the election campaign
Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante is looking for solutions to fight speeding in Windsor.
At the city council meeting Monday night, he asked administration to provide a report on the implementation of cameras on streetlights, including red light cameras and photo radars for speed calming.
"Speed has been a big issue," Costante said, adding it's a concern he's heard from constituents throughout the election campaign.
"It's being done in other municipalities so I just want to get a comparative study, look at the costs, and look at how effective these pieces of technology are."
He said those concerns have been about speeding on both main arterial and residential roads.
"Enforcement often times is difficult," he said.
"And that's what I found to be one of the biggest complaints is that there wasn't enough enforcement looking at speed."
Costante said he hopes that the report will be comprehensive enough to allow council to make an informed decision on the matter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.