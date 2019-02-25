Skip to Main Content
'Speed has been a big issue': city to look into red light cameras
'Speed has been a big issue': city to look into red light cameras

At the city council meeting Monday night, Coun. Fabio Costante asked administration to provide a report to council on the implementation of cameras on streetlights, including red light cameras and photo radars.

Coun. Fabio Costante says speeding along residential roads came up a lot during the election campaign

Coun. Fabio Costante has asked city administration for a report looking into the logistics of putting up red light cameras and photo radars on streetlights. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante is looking for solutions to fight speeding in Windsor.

At the city council meeting Monday night, he asked administration to provide a report on the implementation of cameras on streetlights, including red light cameras and photo radars for speed calming.

"Speed has been a big issue," Costante said, adding it's a concern he's heard from constituents throughout the election campaign.

"It's being done in other municipalities so I just want to get a comparative study, look at the costs, and look at how effective these pieces of technology are."

He said those concerns have been about speeding on both main arterial and residential roads.

"Enforcement often times is difficult," he said. 

"And that's what I found to be one of the biggest complaints is that there wasn't enough enforcement looking at speed."

Costante said he hopes that the report will be comprehensive enough to allow council to make an informed decision on the matter.

