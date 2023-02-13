Windsor council wants more info from health unit before committing to consumption site
Health unit asked to present financial info for site at next council meeting
Windsor council voted to get more information around the financial commitment it would take to run a supervised consumption site before moving forward with the plan.
Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac moved the motion asking for administration and the health unit to figure out how much money it will take to run the site and present to council when they have that information.
Gignac said it isn't clear if the province would be funding 70 per cent of the operating costs, so knowing how much of a financial commitment the city is taking on is important.
Several councillors were opposed, saying this will delay the project.
Mayor Drew Dilkens said if council approved the site and the provincial funding didn't come through this summer then the city and county would be on the hook.
An amendment to the motion added admin and the health unit should present at the next council meeting if they have that information. If they don't, they need to present by the April 3 meeting at the latest.
The motion passed in a recorded vote.
Council had already approved the location of the site at 101 Wyandotte St. E., but earlier this month, the board of health to appoint Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino as the head of a committee tasked with re-examining the location issue.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?