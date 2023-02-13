Windsor council wants more info from health unit before committing to consumption site

Windsor council voted to get more information around the financial commitment it would take to run a supervised consumption site before moving forward with the plan.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac moved the motion asking for administration and the health unit to figure out how much money it will take to run the site and present to council when they have that information.

Gignac said it isn't clear if the province would be funding 70 per cent of the operating costs, so knowing how much of a financial commitment the city is taking on is important.

Several councillors were opposed, saying this will delay the project.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said if council approved the site and the provincial funding didn't come through this summer then the city and county would be on the hook.

An amendment to the motion added admin and the health unit should present at the next council meeting if they have that information. If they don't, they need to present by the April 3 meeting at the latest.

The motion passed in a recorded vote.

Council had already approved the location of the site at 101 Wyandotte St. E., but earlier this month, the board of health to appoint Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino as the head of a committee tasked with re-examining the location issue.