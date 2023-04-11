Residents say new St. Rose Beach Park pumping station would block views of the waterfront

The City of Windsor will move ahead with a pumping station at St. Rose Beach Park to mitigate flooding in the Riverside neighbourhood. But some residents say the location unnecessarily blocks people's views of the waterfront.

In the city's sewer and coastal flood protection master plan, one of the priorities is adding a pumping station to Riverside to "alleviate the storm sewer system" during extreme weather events.

Four locations were initially proposed as possible spots for the station, but an environmental assessment by Stantec Consulting has found that St. Rose Beach Park is the best site. Council endorsed this assessment and its recommendations without discussion during Tuesday's council meeting.

In a report that went to council, administration said that it held two information sessions with residents last year. Between both sessions, it received 11 comments from residents who were opposed to the station being built at the park.

The main concern among residents, the city says, was the "footprint" of the pumping station and how it would impact the waterfront view.

Heather MacNeil wants the city to reconsider the location. She's lived across from St. Rose Beach Park for the last five years. She said she's been a Riverside resident her whole life.

Heather MacNeil is a Riverside resident. She lives right across from where the pumping station will be built in St. Rose Beach Park. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"Everyone is sincerely disappointed, because this park is so heavily utilized," she said.

"Those buildings are still going to block part of the view, but in addition to that it's also going to disrupt the green space."

MacNeil said she and other residents have written letters to the city in the hopes of swaying the decision.

CBC News reached out to Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, but didn't hear back.

Right now, a city report said, the plan is for all of the pumping mechanical equipment to be below ground. The above ground buildings will house electrical components and a generator.

The buildings are expected to be built along the east side of the site to "maximize unobstructed views," the report to council said.

Wildlife have come back to the area

The exact design of the buildings and dimensions will be refined later in the process.

MacNeil said she often goes to the park with her kids and sees many community members use the space to walk their dogs or watch the sunset.

She also said they've seen lots of wildlife return to the area, like hawks and turkeys, and worries that construction will change this.

This is St. Rose Beach Park and the view in front of MacNeil's house. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"These buildings, if they block the view or just taking up that much space, people aren't going to utilize this park the same way," she said.

MacNeil said her home doesn't get flooded, but the city also hasn't provided residents with a breakdown of how many in the area have been flooded.

City looked at other spots

Alternative locations for the pumping station that were assessed by Stantec include:

The south of Riverside Drive and east of St. Rose Avenue.

The south of Riverside Drive and west of St. Rose Avenue.

The northwest corner of the intersection at St. Rose Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

According to administration, the pumping station will require a zoning bylaw amendment, but there's a "significant risk" that an appeal will be made against this to the Ontario Land Tribunal. If this happens, administration said, the project will be delayed.

MacNeil said the residents are planning to formally appeal.

As for next steps, administration said a notice of environmental study completion will be published and then the city can start working on the recommended design and fill out the necessary planning act applications.

Money has already been set aside for the project, which is anticipated to cost about $28.3 million, according to Stantec. But with inflation in mind, administration said it will bring a report back to council should the project require more funding.