Windsor council opposes lane closures on Riverside Drive

Windsor city council has voted against closing one lane on Riverside Drive between Devonshire Road and Caron Avenue.

"I think it's a challenge and a liability that I'm not willing to take," said Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, during a marathon meeting on Monday afternoon.

The motion was put forward by Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin. He argued it would give pedestrians and cyclists more room for physical distancing while such measures were in place.

Bortolin originally asked that administration explore the idea of closing one lane on both sides of the road. After a report came back recommending against the lane closures, however, he amended his request to just the single westbound lane.

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin put forward the motion to close the lanes on Riverside Drive. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

City administration cited concerns around safety, overall cost and access for emergency vehicles, as well as the fact that providing more space may encourage people to congregate.

"There are problems with people social distancing, particularly when it comes to bikes coming along the path, people having to move over [and] fishermen that are out now at this time along the fence," Bortolin said.

"We close different areas of the city for construction all the time."

This graphic shows the proposed closure of lanes on Riverside Drive between Devonshire Road and Caron Avenue. (City of Windsor)

The motion was defeated 6-4.

Immediately after the vote, Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt proposed another study be undertaken, to explore lane closures with the Pillette Village BIA and the Olde Riverside Town Centre BIA.

That motion passed in a 7-3 vote.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, who opposed both motions, said city resources are stretched very thin right now, adding that perhaps the pandemic isn't the right time to explore such options.

"If you come back and say we're now going to close two lanes on Wyandotte Street to make it more difficult for traffic to get through and try and provide a solution for which there's not a problem, I'm going to put my hand up now to vote no, because why put everyone through the exercise if you're not actually willing to vote to close the street down in three weeks from now?" Dilkens said.