Council votes to move forward with Capital Power proposal for 2 natural gas turbines
Multiple delegates against the proposal presented to council Monday
Windsor council voted to move forward with a proposal to add 100 megawatts of capacity to the electric system through two natural gas-powered turbines.
The proponent — Capital Power — presented at the council meeting Monday along with seven delegates against the proposal.
People against the idea raised concerns of environmental degradation, increased air pollution, and carbon emissions, as well as the city's commitments to various climate goals.
But the proponent said that the intention is for this plant to only be used when demand spikes, so it shouldn't be online too often.
Several presenters against the move said not enough had been done to look at alternatives and lamented that this wasn't an urgent need and should be discussed further.
But the Stellantis-LG Energy Solution electric vehicle battery plant coming to the city was mentioned several times by councillors and administration as a sign that opportunities for economic growth are on the horizon and those opportunities come with extensive energy needs.
City administration recommended council move forward with the plan.
A few councillors voted against the motion but it passed in a recorded vote.
The details of the plan are to be worked out between Capital Power and the Independent Electricity System Operator, the body that manages the power system and makes plans for future energy needs in the province.
