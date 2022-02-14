City of Windsor declares state of emergency over Ambassador Bridge protests

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has declared a state of emergency in the city to support ongoing security efforts in the aftermath of a multi-day protest that blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge.

The state of emergency was discussed at Monday's meeting of Windsor City Council, which also saw council pass a resolution calling on the provincial and federal governments to reimburse the city for all costs associated with responding to the protest.

The resolution also calls for the provincial and federal governments to develop a plan, including funding, to ensure the protection of international border crossings in Windsor, including the Ambassador Bridge.

In addition, the resolution directs city administration to review staffing models, including training programs for security personnel, to make sure the city is prepared to manage any ongoing protests.

Access to the Ambassador Bridge was cut off for six days due to protests against pandemic restrictions.

The protests led to the province declaring a state of emergency, and a court hearing on Friday led to a Superior Court of Justice injunction barring protesters from blocking access to the bridge.

The bridge reopened, and traffic resumed flowing across it, on Monday.

However, Windsor Deputy Police Chief Jason Bellaire told council that traffic control is in place on roads near the bridge.

"Huron Church Road is open for bridge-bound traffic only," Bellaire said. "East and west traffic is not open."

"The natural flow of traffic on our roadways has to be temporarily reconsidered, so that we can protect the access to our public infrastructure, the bridge, given the circumstances that we found ourselves in."

Bellaire said an "appropriate and safe" full reopening of Huron Church Road is being set up.

"We can have it all, we just can't have it all at once right now," he said. "We're working on it so that we don't end up in the same circumstances that we were in before."

In a media release issued following the council meeting, the city said businesses along Huron Church Road remain open, and police and city staff will be updating them directly.

"Local manufacturers and exporters who rely on the Ambassador Bridge know the dramatic and significant impact that the illegal occupation had on operations last week," Dilkens said in a statement. "To ensure that we can maintain a reliable border crossing for trade and commerce in the immediate near term, we need to ensure Huron Church Road remains cleared."

"We commit to working closely with businesses along the route who are adversely impacted by these short-term and time-limited measures."

Dilkens said the state of emergency was declared to allow for "continued nimble and agile response as municipal resources are deployed in support of ongoing Windsor Police operation."

Pedestrians who need to cross Huron Church Road area asked to use the overpass near Assumption College Catholic High School, or the intersection of Tecumseh Road.

Motorists are asked to cross Huron Church Road at Wyandotte Street, University Avenue, Riverside Drive, or an intersection south of the E.C. Row Expressway, the city said.

Transit Windsor has also put a detour in place on the Central 3 and Central 3 West routes. Riders using those routes should expect delays, and service to some areas of the routes will be suspended until further notice, the city said.

Riders may also experience delays on other east-west routes in the area, including routes 1C and 2. More information can be found on the Transit Windsor website.

Also Monday, council heard that more than 40 people were arrested during the demonstration at the bridge, and about 37 vehicles were towed. Numerous tickets were also issued.

Bellaire said most of those arrested have been released — only two remained in custody on Monday — but are under court orders that prohibit them from protesting in ways that violate the court injunction.

"We have demonstrations out there [Monday] that are following the rules," he said.