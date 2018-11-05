Downtown Windsor condo moves ahead, expects construction next February

If all things go well, people could be moving into a new downtown condo by Christmas 2019.

Windsor council has approved a 100 per cent municipal tax cut for the development on Ouellette Avenue, under the Downtown Community Improvement Plan grant.

"I'm really excited about the project," said Peter Valente, the developer. The project was originally three-storeys high with 24 units. It has since expanded to be a four-storey, 32-unit project.

He said the development is a step to attracting new businesses and new services to downtown, which will, in turn, attract people to live there.

"We all want to see the downtown built up and more people living downtown," said Valente.

Safety first

However, the one lingering concern he has is about the safety of the neighbourhood.

He said the condo is designed so the parking lot is locked off to people who don't live in the building. There will also be a secured entrance with cameras.

This is the new, four-storey, 32-unit design of the condo downtown on Ouellette Avenue. (Submitted by Peter Valente)

He called on council to commit to people's safety, with "the proper infrastructure" and appropriate allocation of funding for "the safety of future residents and the safety of the existing residents" of downtown.

"We gotta do whatever it takes to make sure people feel safe," said Valente.

Back in March, he mentioned concerns of the Downtown Mission moving into the central branch of the library for a homeless shelter, but said he's worked out a potential solution with the executive director.

Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 councillor, thanked Valente and reassured him of council's commitment to public safety.

"There's definitely things in motion, and things that will be top of mind across many spectrums," said Bortolin.

Valente told council he hopes to start construction at first thaw next year.