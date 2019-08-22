$600K approved by Windsor council to replace broken bookmobile FRED

Windsor's traveling library that made hundreds of visits to marginalized and under serviced parts of the city before it broke down will be replaced.

FRED — which stands for Freedom to Read, Educate and Discover — is a 2005 GMC truck purchased in 2016 and retrofitted to carry close to 2,000 items for library users across Windsor, experienced what Windsor Public Library staff called an "unrepairable" breakdown in May of 2020.

Council approved allocating $600,000 in surplus funding from construction projects that came under budget for the new bookmobile.

City administration broke down the expected costs among multiple options presented before council on Monday. (City of Windsor)

Council was presented with four options from staff for the surplus money which included:

replacing the bookmobile.

creating a maintenance reserve fund for the library system.

using the money on a downtown library branch.

returning the money back to construction projects.

"It's kind of a no-brainier for me," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie, whose ward does not have a physical library branch.

"We're literally bringing the library to life in neighbourhoods where maybe they don't have the same types of opportunities to attend some of those facilities in our community."

LISTEN | FRED the mobile book library breaks down: Windsor Morning 4:08 Mobile library The Windsor Library's bookmobile, FRED, is dead. The library is asking the city to fund a new one. But the price tag is hefty. Is there a sequel to FRED? Tony Doucette speaks with Kitty Pope, the CEO of the Windsor Public Library. 4:08

Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis, who also represents a ward without a library, voted against the motion because of expected financial pressures in Windsor's future.

"We know the number of economic challenges coming down the pipeline... we know what the realities of the day are," said Francis.

He'd prefer to use $100,000 to fix the broken bookmobile and put the rest toward the new central library project.

"I don't think it's the right approach moving forward when we have so much cost uncertainty."

Councillors Ed Sleiman, Jo-Anne Gignac and Francis opposed the motion. Mayor Drew Dilkens was absent.

FRED is aging

Staff said that the bookmobile could be repaired but would run the risk of ongoing repairs since the vehicle is nearing the end of it's 15-20 year life cycle.

New bookmobile options range from $510,000 for a diesel vehicle or $850,000 for an electric option, according to staff.

Pre-owned options were limited to a $50,000 (USD) 2001 bus located in Ohio that staff believe would need another $150,000 to repair.

Transit Windsor said that it would cost between $300,000 to $450,000 to refurbish one of its buses.

The original FRED was purchased in 2016 from the Guelph Public Library system for $15,000.

Staff believe a new vehicle could be purchased within 12 months.