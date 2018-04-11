City of Windsor to have bike sharing pilot

Will Windsor join Waterloo and Hamilton in having a bike sharing program?

On Monday night, city council decided to move forward with a pilot project in Windsor.

During a January 2019 council meeting, council endorsed a feasibility study for such a bike sharing project.

Staff are providing an update on this feasibility study during Monday's council night.

They are also recommending to report back on any bylaw and policy recommendations to support working with private operators to provide bike share services.