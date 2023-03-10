Windsor council to look at options to put lid on 'frivolous, dangerous' behaviour

City of Windsor staff have been asked to look into ways of limiting "frivolous" or "dangerous" behaviour in municipal buildings after after a city hall council meeting was disrupted Monday.

"We've seen the increasing unruly behaviour at city hall and even our libraries and our community centres, so they're worrisome," said Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie.

"I don't want it to escalate to a point where something bad happens, so I'd rather kind of nip it in the bud."

Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie asked city administration to look into council's options to limit "frivolous" and "dangerous" behaviour at municipal facilities. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

McKenzie asked about the issue at the conclusion of Monday's meeting, which was adjourned for nearly 30 minutes after someone caused a disturbance.

His question asks administration to develop new policies that could tamp down on "frivolous, dangerous and unreasonable behaviour" at city hall and other municipal facilities.

It also asks staff to report back on the feasibility of installing metal detectors at city hall and the WFCU Centre.

Windsor Morning 11:58 Council Security Should the City of Windsor crack down on dangerous and "unreasonable" behaviour by people who come to a council meeting or visit a library? Councillor Mark McKenzie thinks so.

"I welcome the discussion just because there's an opportunity to further engage the community and how they want to see the governance happen in the council chamber when we're having our public meetings," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie.

"The good thing about any council question is that it will generate a report … it'll give people the opportunity to... share their thoughts about what we should do, whether it's anything at all or perhaps nothing at all."

Kieran McKenzie says Monday's interruption, which occurred during a delegation, was "unfortunate," but a first of its kind during his five years on council.

"If there's disruptions that are happening in the council chamber that are preventing people from being able to have the opportunity to understand the things that are actually happening ...that's obviously suboptimal," he said.

Essex county council implemented code of conduct in May

After a similar move by Essex County council, Mark McKenzie says he's been thinking about a similar policy for Windsor for the past few weeks.

The county recently passed a code of conduct policy for visitors to county facilities, after an April meeting had to be postponed due to capacity issues and what the warden described as yelling and swearing.

That policy, passed earlier this month, limits "frivolous, vexatious and unreasonable" behaviour by the public, with tiered consequences for repeat infringement.

Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald says at the time the policy would not limit public involvement.

"I do not mind discourse, debate, discussion, and even if it's heated, again, I don't mind that. But you need to respect the people that you're talking to," MacDonald said.

Windsor Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino says he can see there are "issues" that need to be addressed by a policy.

"There's been a few things happening as of late that one would look at and say, 'OK, this is just not cool,' and without getting into detail — believe me, if it's coming from me, it's safe to say that something needs to change," said Agostino.

Coun. Renaldo Agostino says a new policy targeting "frivolous" and "dangerous" behaviours could benefit the community. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The job of a city councillor comes with criticism, Agostino says, but there's also a line.

"We have a job to do, just like everybody else has a job to do. And unfortunately, our job comes with criticism … There's no question about it.

"But at what point do we say, what's the threshold?

"My personal opinion is this: I'm open to just about anything. But don't attack me personally. Don't go after my family, right? And really, don't threaten me or anybody around you."

Council will eventually receive a report that outlines what rules are currently in place and what rules or policies council could consider, Kieran McKenzie says.

"It does provide the opportunity for discussion to go forward ... again it's an opportunity for public discussion around policy."