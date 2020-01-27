Windsor council approves 2020 budget with a 2.1% tax increase

Windsor city councillors passed the municipality's 2020 budget on Monday, turning down approximately $4.3 million in funding to agencies across the municipality, as well as increasing the municipal tax rate by 2.1 per cent.

City councillors entered Monday's budget talks with a proposed 3.6 per cent tax hike.

The tax hike means the average Windsor taxpayer will pay an additional $60.

Speaking with reporters, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens explained that the city needed to find funding to make up for approximately $1 million fewer provided by the province.

"Each and every year, we do our best to try and find cuts or savings that have the least amount of impact to residents," he said.

The rejected funding means Windsor will hold off on hiring new positions at a number of city departments, including Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, the engineering department, as well as the parks department.

Additionally, the Windsor Police Service is set to receive $600,000 fewer than they initially requested.

The final budget also means the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation will receive $125,000 less than requested, while the Artcite and Life After Fifty non-profits are set to receive $5,000 and $70,000 fewer than requested, respectively.

Joyce Nixon, executive director of Life After Fifty, said her organization typically receives approximately $142,000 from the City of Windsor each year.

Life After Fifty board president Amy Szewczuk, left, and executive director Joyce Nixon, right, were both present during Windsor city council's 2020 budget talks on Monday. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Nixon said her group asked for an additional $100,000 this year, partly because the United Way cut funding to the organization following a restructuring. Life After Fifty wanted the additional funding for the organization's seniors outreach program.

As per the city's revised budget, the organization will receive an additional $30,000, bringing total city funding provided for Life After Fifty up to $172,000.

As a result of the city's lower funding promise, Life After Fifty board president Amy Szewczuk said her organization will "go back to the drawing board" to determine how to spend its new funds.

In addition to representatives from municipal agencies and organizations, Windsor residents attended Monday's budget talks to express concerns about road construction projects that may create more community traffic.

Residents also advocated for better maintenance at community parks and advocated for pro-climate policies.

Included in the approved budget is a province-mandated, $28 million asset management plan that will cost approximately $4 million each year over six years.

The asset management plan accounts for approximately 1.2 per cent of the increase in municipal taxes.

Mayor, majority of council support new budget

Dilkens said he believes council "found a good balance" between increasing taxes and finding money to invest in the municipality.

Dilkens acknowledged that some councillors wanted to minimize any potential tax increases, but "at the end of the day, they looked at it and said 'What you're presenting is fair and reasonable.'"

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he believes all of council felt like it could do more to reduce a hike that will add an estimated $60 to annual tax bills. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"It was certainly a prudent budget," said Dilkens. "Everyone left, I think, feeling like they could have done just a little bit better, but all in all, they recognize that there's one taxpayer, and they brought the budget in below the rate of inflation."

Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis was one of the few members of council who didn't support the municipality's operating budget.

He said that increasing the tax rate to 2.1 per cent "was a little bit too rich for me," citing 7.5 per cent unemployment in Windsor, as well as a median income of $55,000 versus the provincial median of $77,000, as reasons why he voted against approving the operating budget.

Windsor Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis said he didn't support the city's 2020 operating budget. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"We're not out of the woods and the economy is not sky-high, where I think we can add a financial burden to our residents," Francis said.

Nonetheless, Francis said he respected council's will.