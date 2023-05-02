This British couple lives near Coronation and Buckingham in Windsor, Ont. Here's their take on the monarchy

Near the corner of Coronation Avenue and Buckingham Drive in east Windsor, Ont., Terence and Barbara Tompkins recognize how fitting it is that they live at a royal crossroads — of sorts.

The couple moved to Canada from the United Kingdom in the 1960s and then came to Windsor more than a decade ago.

"We knew we should be here by all the royal names," Barbara said.

But there's more to their story than the streets by their house — Terence was invited to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 from the Victoria Memorial as he was part of the air cadets.

"It was magnificent, it was really a highlight of people's lives," he said, adding that he saw Queen Elizabeth get out of her carriage and walk into Westminster Abbey. He said he also saw a young King Charles peaking out one of the Abbey's windows.

"It was great, but there was no toilets there, which was a problem because we got there half past six in the morning."

WATCH: Terence talks about attending Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation

Terence Tompkins attended the Queen's coronation in 1953 Duration 1:05 Tompkins recalls what the day was like and talks about the lasting importance of the monarchy.

Poll results find people don't want to recognize Charles as King

After this Saturday, Terence will be able to say he's lived through two coronations — when many Canadians haven't even seen one.

At London's Westminster Abbey, King Charles and his wife Camilla will be officially crowned in the first coronation ceremony in 70 years.

And while preparations have been underway for days-long celebrations in the United Kingdom, the monarchy is also at a crossroads. The family has faced continued criticism over their personal lives and there's been questions of how relevant the institution is.

A recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests most respondents (60 per cent) oppose recognizing Charles as King. More than 2,000 Canadian adults took part in the online survey.

Just 28 per cent say they have a favourable view of Charles, while nearly half (48 per cent) do not.

In response to this, vice-president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada Nathan Tidridge told CBC News that it might be because people aren't aware of who Charles is, what his role is or what he stands for.

"I actually think the poll is the result of this lack of education and understanding, if you look at someone like Charles, he almost seems tailor fit for the time," Tidridge said.

"He's an environmental leader ... his first thing he said regarding his role in Canada is to be involved in reconciliation and treaty relationships."

'Important that they're there'

Just like many other people, the Tompkinses are also divided on the monarchy.

Barbara is adamantly not a fan of the Royal Family and never was, even when Queen Elizabeth reigned.

"They didn't do much for the common people, that's why I don't like them," she said, adding that their lives are too "messy" for her to want to invest in.

While neither one of them is especially "keen" on the Royal Family, Terence said he thinks the institution is still important and he remains interested in them.

"I was a bit of a royalist, in a way I am a little bit still, but not quite as much because of all the things that have gone on in the last few years," he said.

"These people are supposedly head of the nation and they should be an example to the population on how they should behave. Let's face it, Prince Charles hasn't behaved very well and some of the other royals haven't either and I think that's let them down, and to a certain degree they've let us down as well."

When asked whether they are relevant today, he said no, but added that it's still "important that they're there." He also said the whole concept of a monarchy has historical significance.

"They're acting as a binding force to keep us at a certain level of freedom and a certain level of good security," he said.

"If they weren't there, I don't know how or where we would be."

The couple told CBC News that they'd much rather see Prince William and Princess Catherine take over, as they're more relatable.

As for the coronation, Barbara said she won't be watching but she might have to sit through some of the highlights that Terence catches on TV.

"It's a grand pageant, a very ancient pageant and it's got a long history behind it and I think that's important," he said.

"It's like something keeping our feet on the ground, these things have gone on for so long, but the institution is necessary and that's part of the magic of it all."