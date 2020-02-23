'Conversation is beautiful': Newcomers learn language while chatting it up

Moving to a new country can be challenging, and doing so when you don't speak the language is an even more daunting task. A regular Windsor meetup is aimed at giving new Canadians a comfortable environment to learn.

"It enables them to practice their English and know what's in the community," Conversation Cafe organizer Zakieh Zarabi said.

Zakieh Zarabi is one of the organizers of the Conversation Cafe. (Tahmina Aziz)

The cafe is run as a partnership between the YMCA and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative. It takes place every other Friday in various spots around town. Participants are given the opportunity to practice English conversationally with mother-tongue speakers.

"Conversation is beautiful," Nasser Alissa said. He came to Canada from Syria in 2016, and moved from Mississauga to Windsor about two years ago.

Alissa said that right now, his English is not good — but he likes trying to speak it. He said he's seen an improvement since he began coming to the cafes.

"I [am] talking about family, about Windsor. Some people are talking about school. [The] conversation is very nice," he said.

Nasser Alissa, originally from Syria, says his English has improved since he began coming to the Conversation Cafe. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

I came for the conversation. I see new people. - Shevin Hussein

"I am happy because I am talking a little bit [of] English," he said. "I am very happy."

New topics

Each session has a different topic for the participants to discuss. The most recent session focused on Black History Month. Next month, the subject will be the origins of St. Patrick's Day.

"It just kind of depends on what's on topic," organizer Paulo Castro said.

Castro said about 15-20 people show up for the event on average, and many of the participants come from English classes that are held at the YMCA.

Conversation Cafe organizer Paulo Castro says many of the participants come from English courses at the YMCA. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We go from classroom to classroom and we say when it's going to be and where it's going to be and they just kind of show up," he said.

"For them, practising their English, getting to know the culture. It's just an opportunity for them to really be included here in a city."

Shevin Hussein is also from Syria, and while she said that learning English is hard, she and the friends she has made in the program are getting better at speaking it.

"I came for the conversation. I see new people," Hussein said.

Shevin Hussein, who moved to Windsor from Syria in August of 2017, says the group is helping her improve her English. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We enjoy together, drink coffee together. We can talk about everything about Canada."