Windsor contractor receives $19K fine for unsafely installing home furnace

Windsor contractor Mark Van Watteghem received an $18,750 penalty from the Ontario Court of Justice earlier this month for the unsafe installation of a home furnace in January 2017.

According to a Tuesday media release from the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), Van Watteghem was convicted in Ontario Court on Oct. 9 for "failing to ensure that a gas appliance was in safe working order before leaving the installation, as well as for working as a gasfitter without a contractor registration."

Van Watteghem was hired to replace a wall furnace in a Windsor duplex. The contractor "installed the furnace with incompatible venting components and with holes in the vent piping, which allowed products of combustion (including [carbon monoxide]) to enter the living space," according to the TSSA.

The homeowner reportedly "sensed" something was amiss with the furnace and didn't use the home appliance.

"This was a near miss for a potentially deadly [carbon monoxide] scenario," said John Marshall, director of the TSSA's Fuels Safety Program, in the same Tuesday media release.

"Mr. Van Watteghem and all other TSSA-certified fuel technicians have a professional and legal responsibility to keep up-to-date with all safety codes and standards and be aware of the risks associated with improper installation and incompatible venting components and to know the proper precautions to ensure public safety."

Van Watteghem was previously convicted under TSSA legislation for a 2014 incident that could have led to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Windsor court also convicted Van Watteghem in October 2017 , following an Ontario College of Trades (OCT) investigation that determined he had installed a new residential air conditioning unit without holding the necessary certifications.

Van Watteghem was earlier convicted of obstruction in April 2017 and received a monetary fine, as well as a two-year probation order for failing to cooperate with an OCT investigation .

CBC News attempted to reach out to Van Watteghem for comment, but has yet to receive a response.