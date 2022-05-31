Windsor's drug consumption site, Safepoint, is on track to open as soon as March

After years of planning and discussion, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is "feverishly" working behind the scenes to get the city's first ever consumption and treatment services site across the finish line so that it can open in the next few months.

In the first of three virtual town halls this week from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), staff said the site, called Safepoint, could open as soon as the end of March. The federal and provincial governments still have to approve the site at 101 Wyandotte St. E.

"The development of this site is many, many years in the works. We've been working feverishly behind the scenes to lay this thing out in a way that is safe, accessible and client friendly," said WECHU's director of public health programs Eric Nadalin.

A consumption and treatment services site is a location where people can use drugs, learn ways to reduce the harms of substance use or use more safely, and also access to social supports such as housing and medical care.

Health Canada will inspect the site, which is currently being renovated, Nadalin said.

This is the name and logo of Windsor's consumption and treatment services site. (WECHU)

The provincial process to get a site is "known to take some time," he said. In the meantime, WECHU hopes the federal government will approve it to run an urgent public health need site.

Meanwhile, WECHU says, the opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex is getting worse, with 86 people dying from an overdose in 2021. That's the highest recorded number to date

Consumption and treatment sites decreases hospital admissions and emergency room use for overdoses, said Dr. Robert McKay, an addictions doctor, during Tuesday's meeting.

Safety, security a top concern for community

This first town hall was for business owners, who submitted questions via email to the panel of WECHU staff and community partners.

Previous consultations revealed people were concerned about safety, security and increased crime.

WECHU says it'll do the following:

Security guard when the site is open.

24-hour cameras.

Train staff on safety and security.

Partner with Windsor Police Service.

Have security plan/policy and floor plan in place, as well as a client code of conduct.

Some asked about increased theft and loitering.

"It's very much our goal to be a good neighbour in that area," said Nadalin. The team will track and monitor crime data when the site opens, he said.

This is the site floor plan of the site, which WECHU revealed during the meeting Tuesday. (WECHU)

The health unit has hosted similar town halls, but Nadalin said this week's meetings are part of the "pre-opening phase."

He said WECHU will keep consulting with the community even after Safepoint opens.

WECHU has been working on the plan for a site since 2017, said Nadalin. It started consulting people in 2019.

Windsor's city council approved the site last May, and WECHU applied to the province and feds in the summer.

WECHU will hold a virtual town hall for residents at 12 p.m. Wednesday.