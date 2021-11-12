Ministry of Labour investigates accident at construction project in Windsor

An accident at a construction project in Windsor is being investigated, the Ontario Ministry of Labour said.

The ministry said it was notified about the accident at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"It was reported that a masonry wall collapsed on two workers," Kalem McSween, a spokesperson for the ministry wrote in an email to CBC Windsor.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The incident happened on Stillmeadow Road.

McSween said two inspectors and one engineer from the ministry have been assigned to investigate the accident.

The reported employer is Fortis Construction Group Inc., the ministry said.

McSween said one requirement was issued.

