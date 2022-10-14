Here's who's running in Tecumseh — and why they say you should vote for them

Voting is underway in Tecumseh. Eligible residents can cast their ballots by phone or online starting Friday until Oct. 24.

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 in Tecumseh, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

The offices of mayor, deputy mayor, Ward 4 councillor and trustee for the French Catholic School Board have been acclaimed. This means the candidate won re-election for their seat on council because no one ran against them.

The following candidates were invited to participate but did not provide a response by deadline:

Ward 2, Antoni Tambunan

Ward 3, Rick Tonial (incumbent)

Ward 5, Tania Jobin (incumbent)

Alicia Higgison, Ward 1 candidate

Alicia Higgison is running for Tecumseh town council in Ward 1. (Submitted by StayOpen Photography)

Age: 40

Occupation: Office of Open Learning, University of Windsor.

Where do you live?: Ward 1 in Tecumseh.

Experience: Public School Board Chairperson 2021 and 2022, Greater Essex County District School Board Trustee 2018 to present, 10 years of experience in higher education, a B.A.[H] in political science, I'm a working parent of three daughters and I\m completing my master's of education at the University of Windsor.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Housing options for a growing community, flood mitigation and protection, traffic calming, active transportation linking amenities and services, reliable public transit, affordability to grow and age in the thriving neighbourhoods we call home.

Why are you the right person for the job? I've spent the past four years working hard for Tecumseh voters. I've built partnerships at every level of government, advocating for the needs of our residents. I was successful in working with my colleagues on town council to build a new school in Tecumseh under difficult inflation pressures. That's the kind of partnership, responsiveness and action you can expect from me. It's tested. It's proven. It's reliable.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I ran for trustee in 2018 because of my experiences as a young mom. I've always felt that a strong community should be the end goal of every elected official's work. I'm running for Tecumseh council in Ward 1 to keep that work going. It's time to add a new perspective and a new voice to the conversation at Tecumseh town council.

Daniel Hofgartner, Ward 1 candidate

Daniel Hofgartner is running for Tecumseh town council in Ward 1. (Submitted by Daniel Hofgartner)

Age: 55

Occupation: Real estate agent with Buckingham Realty.

Where do you live? I've lived in Tecumseh for the last 20 years.

Experience: I'm a Tecumseh BIA board member, Committee of Adjustment member for the Town of Tecumseh, I volunteer for charities including, Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, St. Marks by the Lake Food Donation, Terry Fox Run and Goodfellows Paper Drive.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Tecumseh is seeing residential growth, and Ward 1 needs a voice for responsible development. Active transportation is important to many families and seniors, and I'd like to continue to use our taxes in the most effective manner.

Why are you the right person for the job? As a local businessperson in our community, I will promise to listen to the needs of our residents, provide input in achieving those priorities and be a champion for our town.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I'm a married father of one daughter; Amanda. I was born in Riverside and attended Forest Glade Public School and F.J. Brennan Catholic High School. In 1988, I received a diploma from Humber College's interior design program.

James Dorner, Ward 2 candidate

James Dorner is running for Tecumseh town council in Ward 2. (Submitted by Connor Bertrand)

Age: 34

Occupation: Civil Engineer.

Where do you live? Tecumseh.

Experience: I have eight years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces. In 2021, I graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering at the University of Alberta. I'm also a full-time volunteer on Andrew Dowie's 2022 provincial campaign.

What are the top issues facing your ward? While canvassing, I have primarily heard concerns of flooding, zoning, and traffic safety, which are all civil engineering issues that I can confidently evaluate as a town councillor. I have also heard complaints regarding the rolling blackouts and police presence in Tecumseh. I take all of these concerns very seriously. If it is an issue for you, then it is an issue for me. I have already begun talking to some officials to better understand the situation so that an effective solution can be found.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe that my time in the military has given me integrity, work ethic, and the organizational skills required for the position of councillor. And my technical understanding as a civil engineer has given me the skills required to properly assess infrastructure issues.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a product of my community. I was born and raised in Tecumseh and it is a big part of who I am. I attended St. Antoine's Catholic Elementary School, followed by St. Anne's High School. Before joining the Canadian Armed Forces, I worked for my cousins at Armando's Pizza in Tecumseh and for my father at Signs and More. From this experience, I am able to view issues through the lens as both a former federal government employee and as someone who used to be a part of a small family business. While Tecumseh is the foundation of who I am, my time in the military has also forged me into the man I am today. I will apply the same integrity and work ethic that I have developed while serving this country to my time on Tecumseh town council.

Aleksandar Ilijoski, Ward 3 candidate

Aleksandar Ilijoski is running for Tecumseh town council in Ward 3. (Submitted by Aleksandar Ilijoski)

Age: 29

Occupation: Security Shift Supervisor at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus.

Where do you live? Tecumseh.

Experience: Five years as a security supervisor at Met Campus, Health and Safety Committee; eight years of volunteering at The Village of Aspen Lake, more than a year of experience as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Affordable housing and investment in local businesses are the biggest issues in Ward 3.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe I'm the right person for the job because I am a strong-willed person with a logical approach to problem solving. I'm a proponent of listening to the voice of the people, I have robust financial acumen and would bring new perspectives and solutions that are needed inside city council. I was endorsed by the Windsor & District Labour Council as the Ward 3 candidate.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I'm a proud owner of a two-year-old Great Pyrenees Bernese Mountain Dog, a two-year-old German shepherd and a 13-year-old orange tabby cat.

Michael Strong, Ward 5 candidate

Michael Strong is running for Tecumseh town council in Ward 5. (Submitted by Mara Villa-Bel)

Age: 38

Occupation: Finance Department at Hiram Walker.

Where do you live? Tecumseh, Ward 5.

Experience: I have seven years of experience working in the finance department at Hiram Walker. I have an MBA and BA(H) in economics from the University of Windsor with a minor political science. I have 10 years of warehouse labour experience at Pepsi. And one yearof training as a millwright. I'm the president of the Wiser 1857 Club. All of these things give me the experience to make myself a strong candidate for town council.

What are the top issues facing your ward? I believe the people of Ward 5 want to pay as little as possible in taxes while at the same time getting high levels of service. People want to get rid of wasteful spending and focus on the basics. The needs of Ward 5 reach beyond downtown Tecumseh. I will represent the area of Olde Sandwich South to the best of my ability and make sure we get our fair share of funding.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am in this race purely for the desire to be involved in good decision making. I don't have lands owned by my family that I would have a declared conflict of interest on. Because of this, I should be able to participate in mostly all council discussions.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I live in Maidstone with my wife and three children. I am very excited for the opportunity to represent the Olde Sandwich South community. I can offer residents a vast knowledge of financial experience and practical planning skills. I'm a new voice and a Strong vote for the future.