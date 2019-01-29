Windsorites remember lives lost in Quebec City mosque shooting

Community leaders in Windsor have gathered at the Windsor Mosque Tuesday night to mark two years since the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders, politicians and community members are coming together to take a stand against Islamophobia and to honour those who have been lost.

On Jan. 29, 2017, six men died and five were critically injured, when a young man opened fire on worshippers as evening prayers were ending inside the Centre culturel Islamique de Québec.

Imam Yousef Wahb of the Windsor Islamic Association said the attack has had a profound impact on Canadians and Muslims across the country, explaining that it's made many feel insecure in their places of worship.

Tuesday's ceremony remembered the lives of the six men who died in the shooting on Jan. 29, 2017. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Here in the Windsor mosque, we have over 90 backgrounds of people," he said.

"So when they feel that they are intimidated to practice this, that's really a very, like, bad feeling to have, and the worst part about it is that it actually threatens the next generations who are going to come after this."

A lasting impact

He said that though time has past, the shooting continues to have an impact.

"The problem is that hate is still there sometimes," he said, noting incidents of vandalism and hate speech.

"Once it happens, it actually triggers this sad memory that we still have in our hearts about what happened in Quebec to be the main symbolic thing that happened of hate and hatred against the community."

When the shooting initially happened in 2017, Wahb said the local community stepped up to provide support, raising $140,000 for victims.

Visiting Quebec

A small group of them, including Wahb, went to Quebec to deliver the donations and meet with those affected.

He remembers visiting the mosque itself at the time.

"It was really a very touching moment," he said, recalling traces of the attack on the walls, and blood spots on the carpet.

He said though everyone was feeling hurt and a bit scared, he was in awe of their strength.

"The level of patience, the level of contentment that they had, driven by the faith, driven by their good strong spiritual connection that they have with God, it was really something fabulous," he said, describing the interactions with families and those who were injured.

"It was really like a bittersweet feeling. We told them, we came to share our condolence with you, but you actually teaching us how to be patient, and how to face that hate with this much beauty and this much knowledge against the ignorance that happened."

The vigil was held on Tuesday at the Windsor Mosque from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Tuesday's vigil in Windsor wasn't the only one — there were ceremonies held across the country.

Wahb said the ceremony is not only about remembering the painful events from two years ago, it's about raising awareness so that something like this never happens again.

The gunman, Alexandre Bissonnette, has pleaded guilty to six counts of first degree murder.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 8 and faces as many as 150 years in prison.