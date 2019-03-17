Full circle moment for Windsor-born comedian as he hosts a competition he won a decade ago

A Windsor-born award-winning comedian David Merheje is set to host the next New Faces: Canada showcase in Montreal on Friday — just ten years after having won the competition as a fresh new comedian himself.

At the time, in 2011, it was known as the Just For Laughs Homegrown Competition, but it later morphed into the showcase.

"To do that and then come back and film a special here, in Canada, in Montreal. It's something I truly, truly take to heart. I'm very excited about it," Merheje said.

Merheje also filmed a Just For Laughs stand-up special in Montreal on Tuesday in front of a live audience, and many of the running themes were based on his childhood in Windsor.

"I feel it's an Americanized city, but I still feel it's different then any other Canadian city that I've been to. It's got it's own things and I cherish that," said Merheje, known for his role in the comedy series Ramy.

WATCH: David Merheje discusses opening up about tough topics like therapy in his sets:

"It's good for opening up the conversation," Dave Merheje on discussing therapy with his family CBC News Windsor 1:00 Award winning comedian Dave Merheje incorporated stories of his family and life in Windsor in a Just For Laughs special. 1:00

He explained, he often defends Windsor's reputation as a border city against friends or people who are not from the city.

"There's a lot of beauty in it. There's things that people who don't live here don't know about. There is culture," Merheje said.

He referred to Carrousel of Nations, a multicultural festival which has been in Windsor since 1974. Merheje said he and his family used to go to the festival every year.

"I'd go to Greek festivals, Polish festivals, Lebanese festivals," he said.

'Opening up the conversation'

Peppered throughout his show are bits about his family and what it was like to open up about difficult subjects such as going through therapy.

"Middle Eastern friends of mine, you know it's not easy for them to talk about therapy with their parents. It's just not something that we grew up in. It just took me a while to express that," he said.

"For me, speaking on it, talking about it, my parents will hear it or watch it, it's good for opening up the conversation."