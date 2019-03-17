Windsor comedian returning home for one show tonight

He's home for one night.

Comedian Dave Merheje is performing a homecoming show tonight at the Chrysler Theatre. His motivation for the one-night show in his hometown came out of the blue.

"I don't remember who brought it up," he told Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa in a conversation at the Chrysler Theatre. "I always love performing in Windsor. It brought up the idea of homecoming and Thanksgiving. I got to be a 'distinct alumni' [of St. Clair College], which I didn't think I'd ever be."

Merheje has found success on stage and on the small screen. He won the 2019 Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year with Good Friend Bad Grammar and he stars on the Hulu comedy show Ramy.

Merheje has always been proud of his Windsor roots. His latest special on Crave even contains a replica of the Ambassador Bridge on stage.

"People talk crap about Windsor everywhere," he said. "I found it was very multicultural when I was growing up. It still is. There's a big Lebanese population, so I always felt a sense of community. A lot of my material is derived from my family and from Windsor, so Windsor is very important to me."

Merheje said his family has been supportive of his career.

Merheje said his family has been supportive of his career.

"Any time I do a show here, 98 per cent of the time they come out," he said. "Whether it's the whole family or just a majority, they're here to support me. They watch everything."

Merheje feels fortunate to have a supportive family. He said Middle Eastern parents are not always supportive of their children pursuing comedy as a career.

"My parents, from Day 1, have been open," he said.

One of his favourite performances of his career happened this summer here in Windsor. In front of a packed audience at Rockhead Pub, his immediate and extended family was in the front row.

"I remember sweating because it was hot," Merheje said. "My sister passed me a napkin from the front row and it stopped the show. I asked, 'What are you doing?' and she said, 'You're sweating.'"

As for his show tonight (Friday), Merheje joked he would only do one thing.

"I'm going to shoot off T-shirts."

Merheje, right, stars in Ramy — a comedy show on Hulu. (Hulu)

His actual set, however, is expected to contain details about his first trip to Lebanon and things about Windsor.

"I try to make it as organic as possible," Merheje said. "It could go well, it could not [go well]. I've found that most of the time it'll go well, but I like to bring that spontaneity."