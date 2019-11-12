Collisions cause road closures across Windsor-Essex

The snow may have stopped falling, but conditions are still tricky on Windsor-Essex streets.

A collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Huron Church Road and Todd Lane. It looks to involve two tractor trailers and will involve extensive cleanup.

Tecumseh Fire responded to Hwy. 401 around kilometre marker 10 this morning for a vehicle in the median. According to the fire service, extrication was required and one person was taken to hospital.

City of Windsor plows are still focused on the main arteries and expect to start on residential and side streets later Tuesday.

Sidewalks are required to be cleared within 12 hours after the snow stops falling for residential properties and within four hours for commercial properties. Snow cannot be shoveled onto already-cleared streets.