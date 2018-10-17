St. Clair College says no to weed 'in all forms'

St. Clair College students can not use cannabis anywhere on campus, including in student residences.

The college released its amended policy on smoking, alcohol and substance use Wednesday — the same day recreational cannabis use was legalized across Canada.

"Use of medical cannabis will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and accommodated in accordance with the requirements of the Ontario Human Rights Code," the college said in a news release.

"Employees who require medicinal cannabis, or any other prescription drug that may cause impairment, should immediately advise their supervisor."

Students at St. Clair College will be allowed to possess 30 grams of weed on their person — but only if it's in a sealed and labelled container while in residence. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The college has also implemented rules on the amount of cannabis a student can carry on campus.

"Students residing in college residences, and who are of legal age, are permitted to carry up to 30 grams of cannabis on their person, in a sealed and labelled container, while in residence."

On Tuesday, the University of Windsor announced its policy on cannabis use, allowing students to smoke pot in designated areas on campus, but not in their residences. They also can't have Ontario Cannabis Store products delivered to campus.