St. Clair College says no to weed 'in all forms'
Use of recreational cannabis banned across entire campus, including residences
St. Clair College students can not use cannabis anywhere on campus, including in student residences.
The college released its amended policy on smoking, alcohol and substance use Wednesday — the same day recreational cannabis use was legalized across Canada.
"Use of medical cannabis will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and accommodated in accordance with the requirements of the Ontario Human Rights Code," the college said in a news release.
"Employees who require medicinal cannabis, or any other prescription drug that may cause impairment, should immediately advise their supervisor."
The college has also implemented rules on the amount of cannabis a student can carry on campus.
"Students residing in college residences, and who are of legal age, are permitted to carry up to 30 grams of cannabis on their person, in a sealed and labelled container, while in residence."
On Tuesday, the University of Windsor announced its policy on cannabis use, allowing students to smoke pot in designated areas on campus, but not in their residences. They also can't have Ontario Cannabis Store products delivered to campus.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.