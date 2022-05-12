'Code Black' incidents an increasingly frequent reality, say Windsor-Essex paramedics

Windsor-Essex paramedics say the region is increasingly facing a dangerous reality, in which ambulances are unavailable to respond to 911 calls.

When this happens, paramedics issue what's referred to as a Code Black to alert community members trying to access care about the delays.

On Wednesday night alone, paramedics were forced to issues multiple Code Black alerts, advising that wait times were up to 50 minutes.

"We were in and out of Code Black," said James Jovanovic, president of the paramedics' union, CUPE Local 2974. He said as a result of the Code Black situation on Wednesday, Wallaceburg paramedics were responding to calls in downtown Windsor.

We've been trying to go through the proper channels but it's generally dismissed as, 'Well, this is happening everywhere. — James Jovanovic, president of CUPE 2974

"When we don't have available resources to respond to an emergency in the community, the results can potentially be catastrophic," Jovanovic said.

CBC News reached out to the region's mayoral candidates for comment on the issue.

Drew Dilkens said paramedic service is unfortunately under the provision of the Essex County, not the city.

But he added that "everyone needs to play their role" to address the issue. Dilkens said he's willing to advocate as strongly as he can to make a 24-hour drop-off centre possible, which he views as "a puzzle piece" in helping address the issue.

James Jovanovic is president of CUPE 2974, which represents Essex County EMS workers. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Dilkens said EMS are too often preoccupied with non-urgent situations.

"If they're dealing with people who have mental health and addictions issues who don't need urgent medical treatment in hospital, they're waiting for some sort of service like psychiatry or the like. They're held up there waiting for the patient."

"We've talked to leaders in the space. We've talked about this with police leaders. We know that this is something that has to happen, which is why I've been advocating since day one of my campaign."

Jovanovic agreed with Dilkens saying that leaders on all government levels need to come to the table in order to reach a solution. But the first step, he said, is to acknowledge that there is a problem.

Mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens says paramedic service is under the provision of Essex County, but that Windsor councillors can advocate. (Dale Molnar/CBC )

"Up until now we've been trying to voice this and we've been trying to go through the proper channels but it's generally dismissed as, 'Well, this is happening everywhere.'"

"A lot more resources need to be given to EMS, and our emergency departments, our nurses," he said.

Javanovic added that the issues of burnout, PTSD and low enrolment in Ontario's paramedic programs are some of the root issues aggravating the issue of Code Blacks.

“Code Black” once again today. Tragically far too common now. Health Care Workers are who they are because they inherently want to help others. This broken system is crushing them. With nothing being done to correct these issues, our shared communities are being placed at risk <a href="https://t.co/KXjFSaKdfF">pic.twitter.com/KXjFSaKdfF</a> —@CupeMedics2974

He said leaders on all levels need to first address those problems in order to alleviate the frequency at which paramedics are forced to issue Code Black alerts.

Mayoral candidate Chris Holt told CBC News he could not comment on Code Black alerts. CBC News is still waiting on a response from Matthew Giancola, Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day and Ernie Lamont.