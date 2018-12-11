Need a coat? Grab one from Operation Keep Windsor Warm

The third annual Operation Keep Windsor Warm coat drive will be distributing roughly 2,000 coats in Sandwich Towne Thursday.

Local businesses participated in the coat drive this year in collecting donations at their storefronts.

Marisa Guerrero from JG Drywall Painting said she started the coat drive when she saw someone standing at a bus stop without a coat on.

She recalled the woman was standing with two kids, who were well-bundled.

"[The woman said] 'I spent all my money on my kids' coats,' — so she didn't have anything for herself," said Guerrero.

The coats will be organized by size. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Due to demand for winter gear like boots, Guerrero said this year they also collected a range of other items aside from coats. The company also collected coats at Bright Lights.

People not having coats in Canada might be a surprise to some, but for Lorra Gallagher, who works with Guerrero, she understands the struggle all too well.

"I know that when I first had my son, I had a lot of issues too," she said, adding that she was a young, single mom. "I've lived through it, so I know it."

She said that experience put it into perspective that her mom might have struggled in order to put a coat on her back.

"It's such a small thing and it's something we take for granted," said Gallagher. "Everyone deserves to be warm and have a winter coat."

Distribution is taking place at Sandwich Teen Action Group, located at 3735 King St. in Windsor. Gear is first-come-first-serve from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.