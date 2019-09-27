Windsor joins in on climate strike

Hundreds in Windsor-Essex participated in a climate strike day of action Friday, inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Students at multiple area high schools, including Vincent Massey Secondary School walked out and marched the perimeter of their school to participate.

WATCH: Students at Vincent Massey Secondary School are holding a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> this morning. This is one of a few taking place in Windsor as part of the Global Climate Strike inspired by teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg. <a href="https://t.co/1qP9req1zI">pic.twitter.com/1qP9req1zI</a> —@tahmina_aziz

St. Clair College students at main campus also marched the Herb Gray Parkway near the college around noon Friday.

Students and staff from <a href="https://twitter.com/StClairCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StClairCollege</a> marched from campus to the nearby Herb Gray Parkway Trail to take part in today’s climate change protests. More tonight on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> at 6 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrikeCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrikeCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNlqYwOCwF">pic.twitter.com/ZNlqYwOCwF</a> —@LateNightCam

Students weren't the only residents to participate in the strike. Residents like Candyce Mollard, who brought her three-year-old and five-year-old, also joined the march.

"Unfortunately, it's come to a time where we really need to stand up as a community and make sure we're taking care of th future," she said. "My kids are certainly going to be an advocate for the environment, I'm hoping. I didn't have much of a voice myself ... but I'm really excited to be here and to share this community event with them."

VIDEO: Candyce Mollard brought her two young kids, ages 3 & 5, to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> in Windsor. <br><br>She’s here with them because she’s “a little bit nervous for their future.” <a href="https://t.co/oJtS7G9bnD">pic.twitter.com/oJtS7G9bnD</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Local businesses also closed their doors to participate in and show support for the strike.

Taloola Cafe, a Walkerville-based coffee shop, closed for the afternoon. Owner Linda Zagaglioni. said she was concerned the government wasn't doing enough for climate change.

