Windsor joins in on climate strike
Windsor

Hundreds in Windsor-Essex participated in a climate strike day of action Friday, inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. 

Students from Vincent Massey Secondary School made posters and walked out of the school as a call for action against climate change. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Students at multiple area high schools, including Vincent Massey Secondary School walked out and marched the perimeter of their school to participate.

St. Clair College students at main campus also marched the Herb Gray Parkway near the college around noon Friday.

Students weren't the only residents to participate in the strike. Residents like Candyce Mollard, who brought her three-year-old and five-year-old, also joined the march.

"Unfortunately, it's come to a time where we really need to stand up as a community and make sure we're taking care of th future," she said. "My kids are certainly going to be an advocate for the environment, I'm hoping. I didn't have much of a voice myself ... but I'm really excited to be here and to share this community event with them."

Local businesses also closed their doors to participate in and show support for the strike.

Taloola Cafe, a Walkerville-based coffee shop, closed for the afternoon. Owner Linda Zagaglioni. said she was concerned the government wasn't doing enough for climate change. 

Hear more from Linda Zagaglioni on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

It's a day of action on Climate Change, with protests planned across the globe.. we hear from a Walkerville business that's shutting down for the afternoon to join in the cause. 6:12
