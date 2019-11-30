Protestors hold climate change 'die-in' at Windsor's David Croll Park

A crowd of more than 30 protestors took to Windsor's Senator David A. Croll Park on Friday to hold the second rally in as many months protesting climate change inaction.

Protestors of all ages joined together to stage a climate change die-in, lying down on the ground pretending to be dead.

Other protestors carrying handmade signs took to chanting "Our house is on fire" and "Climate change is real."

According to Catherine Owen, a climate change protestor with the Windsor on Watch environmental group, Friday's protest were planned ahead of the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference — also known as the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25).

Owen said protestors staged more than 5,000 rallies around the world.

"We're trying to influence our federal governments to make stronger commitments and to actually do them, because it's one thing to make a commitment, and it's another thing to actually achieve it," she said.

"[In] Canada, they've made commitments and there is a reduction, but they're not on track to producing the reductions that they pledged … so we obviously have to fix that."

Climate action symposium held at University of Windsor

While protestors gathered at David Croll Park, activists, lawyers, law students and legislators held a climate action symposium at the University of Windsor as a means of encouraging open discussion and collaboration around climate change issues.

Town of LaSalle Coun. Mike Akpata, one of the lawmakers who attended Friday's symposium, said he was especially drawn to a presentation on flood water mitigation.

Essex Region Conservation Authority climate change specialist Claire Sanders says symposium attendees discussed climate change concerns, as well as solutions and how to implement them. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Akpata said something that stuck with him was the idea that "the dollar that we spend today may result in us not having to spend $3 or $4 down the road, simply based on what the data is showing and how climate change is affecting municipalities."

According to Claire Sanders, a climate change specialist with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), symposium attendees didn't just discuss climate change concerns, but also possible solutions to fix growing climate issues.

"As we're starting to put our plans in place to do things, we need to keep that implementation piece in mind," she said.