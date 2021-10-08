CLaroL the CLown wants someone to fill her oversized shoes after retirement

When Carol Crooks — better known to some as CLaroL the CLown — was mulling retirement recently, she settled on January as a good time to close the curtains on her entertaining career.

But in the middle of what she described as her "best party" she realized the time was now.

"This one, I don't know what it was, everybody, the parents, the grandparents, the guests, the neighbours who weren't even in the party were hanging over the fence and the kids, it was like a gift from God," she said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning Wednesday.

"This is what you do, why you do it. To entertain everybody, make everybody laugh. I left, and I was walking on a cloud, and I said, 'You know what I don't know if it can get any better.'"

And so it was done — 35 years of entertaining kids and adults alike coming to an end.

Windsor Morning 10:53 Clarol the Clown Retiring 35 years stomping around in oversized shoes, making balloon animals, and generally just having the time of her life. But all good things come to an end. Carol Crooks has retired her alter-ego , Clarol the Clown. 10:53

A shy clown?

Crooks said she caught the entertaining bug as a kid, doing impressions for her family and their friends when her parents had parties.

She had her own repertoire of go-to gags, but had to fight through shyness to get that out.

I'm going to miss that natural high of hearing people laugh. — Carol Crooks

"It's not easy to be CLaroL the CLown. Number one, I am actually a very shy and introverted person. But number two, it takes a lot of work. A lot of effort, a lot of practice, a lot of research," she said.

"I'm always to this day nervous and butterflies before every single event that I go to."

And that research is what made her an institution.

She had a keen sense of what people wanted or needed to be entertained in a moment, what she referred to as her "clown radar."

'CLarol is a character right? But I think in every true clown, a little bit of the character is part of the person behind the character too,' says Carol Crooks. (CLaroL the CLown/Facebook)

Picking up skills, learning conversational jokes and working gags into every part of her routine.

It's that hard work, and the pay off that always ensued that she said she will remember — and miss — the most.

"Working that hard to try and get the laugh, and try and get the response. I'm going to miss the kids laughter. I'm going to miss the family interactions," she said.

"I'm going to miss that natural high of hearing people laugh."

'Hang onto those memories'

'It’s time to let somebody else fill in the shoes too,' says Carol Crooks. (CLaroL the CLown/Facebook)

Crooks wants everyone that grew to love her performances to remember them and think of them fondly.

"I'm happy people can still hang onto those memories," she said.

"It's time to let somebody else fill in the shoes too, because it's a big opportunity for someone out there."

A big opportunity for sure, but even bigger clown shoes to fill.

