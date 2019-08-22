Windsor city hall says resident needs to trim his wildflower garden — he disagrees

A Windsor resident has taken issue with a city order to clean up his garden.

Jim Sutherland said he arrived home Tuesday to find a note from Windsor city hall attached to his front door. It said his property is unkempt and in need of cleaning up.

"I say they're wrong," said Sutherland, adding that he has a well-maintained property. "My wife and I spend a lot of time everyday taking care of it."

Sutherland's property contains a variety of plant life, including sunflowers, daisies, black-eyed susans, as well as plants that were put in before Sutherland and his wife moved in.

"[Just] because I don't know what they are doesn't mean I should go ahead and destroy them now," said Sutherland.

Bill Tetler, the City of Windsor's bylaw enforcement officer, said he can't discuss individual cases, but added that the bylaw doesn't allow for grass, weeds or ground cover to be more than 30 centimetres (12 inches) high.

"Any noxious weeds as defined in the Weed Control Act for the province of Ontario are prohibited regardless of height," said Tetler.

Jim Sutherland's wildflower garden contains a number of plants, including sunflowers, daisies and black-eyed susans. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Sutherland said there are no noxious weeds in his garden.

"I know noxious weeds," said Sutherland. "I used to be a farmer."

Sutherland's lawyer advised him to connect with the city's bylaw officer in order to inform the city how Sutherland plans on dealing with the order.

"That depends on what [the bylaw officer] wants me to do, since I can't understand from this form what the problem is," said Sutherland.

"If he doesn't contact me, I will write a letter to the bylaw people at city hall and tell them the same thing, and the ball will be in their court."