Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak running as Liberal MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh

The Ontario Liberal Party announced that Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak is a candidate in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding for the upcoming provincial election.

For about three and a half years, Kaschak has been a councillor for Ward 8.

In a news release Monday, the Liberal Party said Kaschak is now looking to become Windsor-Tecumseh's next member of provincial parliament "so that he can represent every resident in his community at the provincial level."

"Gary is a fantastic city councillor with a strong passion for helping his community and those that call Windsor home," said Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) leader, Steven Del Duca, in a news release.

"I am very happy to have Gary on our team and I look forward to working alongside him to make Ontario a better place for all."

Kaschak was born and raised in Windsor, beginning his career as a public servant in 1980.

"I am looking forward to taking my advocacy and continued hard work to the next level as your MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh," said Kaschak in a news release.

"There are many quality of life improvements that I will advocate for on behalf of the residents of our riding."

Other candidates in this riding include New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Gemma Grey-Hall and Tecumseh councillor Andrew Dowie, who is the Progressive Conservative Party's candidate.

