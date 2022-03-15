Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak running as Liberal MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh
Kaschak has been a councillor since 2018 for Ward 8
The Ontario Liberal Party announced that Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak is a candidate in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding for the upcoming provincial election.
For about three and a half years, Kaschak has been a councillor for Ward 8.
In a news release Monday, the Liberal Party said Kaschak is now looking to become Windsor-Tecumseh's next member of provincial parliament "so that he can represent every resident in his community at the provincial level."
"Gary is a fantastic city councillor with a strong passion for helping his community and those that call Windsor home," said Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) leader, Steven Del Duca, in a news release.
"I am very happy to have Gary on our team and I look forward to working alongside him to make Ontario a better place for all."
Kaschak was born and raised in Windsor, beginning his career as a public servant in 1980.
"I am looking forward to taking my advocacy and continued hard work to the next level as your MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh," said Kaschak in a news release.
"There are many quality of life improvements that I will advocate for on behalf of the residents of our riding."
Other candidates in this riding include New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Gemma Grey-Hall and Tecumseh councillor Andrew Dowie, who is the Progressive Conservative Party's candidate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?