City of Windsor administration recommends 5.2% property tax increase

If Windsor city council goes along with recommendations from administration, property owners could be facing a 5.23 per cent increase in taxes for 2023.

The figure is contained in a draft operating budget released as part of the process leading up to a vote at council.

The preliminary budget contains more than $23.6 million in additional spending, much of which is in areas where council has little or no choice in the matter, according to the document.

Administration has also identified nearly $10.4 million in potential savings, including through increased investment revenue, a recommendation to extend paid parking hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and fee increases for various services ,including transit.

Windsor is not alone in needing more money next year to cover off expenses. Essex County is mulling a similar increase in propery taxes, as is the Town of Tecumseh.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens campaigned on a promise to hold the line on taxes.

The city is approaching budgeting with a new, more participatory process.

A committee has been struck ahead of budget deliberations to allow councillors more time to review the recommendations from administration and get an understanding of the pressures on city expenses.

Starting later this month, council's operating budget review committee will go through the budget estimates ahead of the budget deliberations, which will not take place until April.

Members of the public can share their views in writing by Jan. 20, or at the committee meeting in person on Jan. 23.