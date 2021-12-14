Windsor City Council approves 1.86 % tax increase in 2022 budget

Windsor city council approved next year's budget, which includes a 1.86 per cent property tax hike.

In an hours-long meeting Monday, city council discussed and amended the budget. Initially, the proposed budget had a 1.99 per cent tax increase, but that was revised and lowered.

"People want to see a low tax rate," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to councillors during the meeting.

"They are having a lot of pain right now financially, especially people on a fixed income — we hear you, we hear you and this is a reasonably compromised budget for both sides, I believe, in trying to deal with the issues in front of us."

The operating and capital budgets were supported by all councillors except Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt and Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin, who voted against adopting both motions.

The COVID-19 pandemic means the city is dealing with a $25-million dollar deficit.

Where last year levels of government stepped in to offset COVID-19 debt, city staff aren't as hopeful this year.

"We have a $25-million dollar anvil hanging over our head here that we hope to be be made whole we hope to have some funding come in because we're not the only municipality in this boat. In fact I would argue any city of our size will be experiencing pressures as well but there is no certainty that you will be made whole," Dilkens said.

Councillors also discussed the budget's investment in Transit Windsor. Funding to the service will increase by 4 per cent to deal with increasing salaries and fuel. Council agreed to make route 518X — which goes from Tecumseh Mall to Devonshire Mall to St. Clair College — permanent, though it decided against bringing route 481X back.

That return of 481X would have cost $1 million. Instead, council decided that Transit Windsor will re-route Central 3.