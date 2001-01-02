Windsor city council puts the brakes on speed limit decision

The speed limits around Windsor won't be lowered anytime soon.

City council voted Monday to put off making a decision on whether to reduce residential speed limits on all non-arterial roads from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

The matter has been deferred to administration to be included in the planning for the city's Vision Zero Policy.

Vision Zero is an attempt to design a transportation system with zero fatalities or serious injuries.

But Coun. Rino Bortolin was opposed to putting off making a decision.

"Any Vision Zero document brought forward across North America — one of the first two things, other than design of streets, is to reduce the speed limits. So I don't think a conversation here today hinders that Vision Zero approach."

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the motion to refer the matter to the Vision Zero Policy planning process. But that document won't be ready for council's consideration until late this year or early next year.

Coun. Gary Kashak was opposed to the delay.

"There's been a lot of study and a lot of research gone into this topic here. I think it's a highly anticipated item that quite frankly ... residents would like to deal with today," he said, noting next year is election year and so council might not even be able to proceed with it if it's in a lame duck position.

Others took to social media to express their disappointment.

Lori Newton, the executive director of Bike Windsor Essex tweeted, "The mayor does not care about vulnerable road users and sadly, half of council agrees that the well being of people walking and cycling doesn't matter."

Coun. Chris Holt posted on Facebook, "The Leadfoot Lobby wins again."