Windsor City Council has voted in favour of purchasing a new fleet of buses for 2022.

During Monday's meeting, council agreed to move forward with a motion to add 24 new fuel efficient buses to replace the city's aging fleet. In addition, council approved a motion to invest in Canada's Infrastructure Program for public transit - a $17million investment to be put toward Transit Windsor's 24 new buses.

Last week, the Transit Windsor board initially approved to purchase the new fleet of buses.

Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg said the buses would be more cost efficient and better for the environment.

"[With] improvements in diesel engine technology and in technology in general over the last 15 or 20 years, these buses are more efficient, less prone to break down, provide better service for our passengers," said Cragg, adding that buses emit less greenhouse gases.

The cost of the buses totals over $17 million but the city will be eligible for federal and provincial infrastructure grant money totalling nearly $12.3 million.

Councillor McKenzie, who seconded the motion to invest in Canada's Infrastructure Program for public transit, said the federal government has already promised the money as part of a 10-year plan.