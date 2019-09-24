Skip to Main Content
Windsor city councillors hear from residents calling for independent auditor general
Windsor

Windsor city councillors hear from residents calling for independent auditor general

Windsor city councillors spent a portion of Monday's council meeting listening to concerned residents calling for the appointment of an independent auditor general, a position that was eliminated in 2012.

Auditor general position was eliminated in 2012

CBC News ·
Inside Windsor's city hall council chambers. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Windsor city councillors spent a portion of Monday's council meeting listening to concerned residents calling for the appointment of an independent auditor general, a position that was eliminated in 2012.

"We need an auditor general who works independently from staff or council and will assist them in improving value for money ... for the service they provide," said John Holmes, a resident of Ward 2.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) currently provides auditing services to the city of Windsor. 

As per a 6-4 vote made during a marathon debate session in October 2015, councillor previously voted to extend the city's contract with PwC. 

On Monday, residents argued in favour of an independent and transparent auditor general, who would be able to undertake audits outside of the direction of council. 

"We need to restore the faith and the trust between the people and the politicians," said Ward 10 resident Dee Sweet. "Being the council that will be brave and bold and say, 'We can turn things around.'"

A report before council served as the impetus for residents' comments to council. 

The report itself outlines the auditor general options present in Ottawa, Markham and Sudbury, Ont., while also examining Toronto's approach to an auditor general.

Additionally, the report before council proposes five distinct options, including engaging a "fully outsources auditor general's office and appoint a designated person as the auditor general"; hiring a specific person for a fixed period of time; permanent hiring a specific person for the role; making appointments on a case-by-case basis; and maintaining the status quo, which involved retaining PwC "with an increase in value for money audits at the direction of city council."

Following comments from residents, councillors took time to deliberate a three-part motion put forward by Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison. 

A number of representatives, including Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk and Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak said they would support the motion. 

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante said he too would support the motion, but added that it wouldn't be the "panacea" that others hope it will be. 

