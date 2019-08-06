How to deter bulky roadside dumping in Windsor, a problem that's only gotten worse

Windsor city council has been asked to consider further options to curb the amount of bulky pieces of trash that litter the roadside — an issue that has seen a spike over a three-year period.

The city received a 29 per cent increase in complaints about illegal dumping between 2015 and 2018, and city officials are now exploring several ways to stop people from using public property as a dumping ground.

Residents say they've witnessed objects like sofas, countertops, sinks and even drywall turfed on the side of the road.

Dennis Linton said he's witnessed a lot of roadside garbage in the area between South Cameron Boulevard and Grand Marais Road.

"I couldn't believe the amount of garbage all over," he said.

"I think if they could get [pickup] maybe to the curbside, something like what they do with the university every year, maybe that would help," said Linton, suggesting curbside pickup could take place every one or two months.

Here are some of the options city officials are examining:

Implementing a second satellite drop off depot in the city's west end.

Establishing a dedicated clean-up crew.

Expanding curbside bulk collection.

Council is also considering adding more surveillance cameras. However, questions remain about the effectiveness of such a method as no charges have been made to date as a result of crimes captured by the city's surveillance cameras.

Still, Windsor officials maintain that security cameras are a "significant deterrent" and that illegal dumping has ceased in areas with surveillance cameras.

Anne-Marie Albidone, manager of environmental services, has recommended hiring someone to monitor the cameras setup to capture illegal dumping.

"That's the option we feel would be the most impactful. However it is not the cheapest of the five options," she said.

City staff will present the environment committee with several options on Wednesday night, but ultimately it's council that will make a final decision.