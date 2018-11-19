Windsor city council to get pay increase to offset tax benefit clawback

Windsor city council has voted in favour of a pay increase that will keep their take-home pay steady once a federal tax benefit is gone starting in 2019.

There will be an additional $29,387 in gross pay for the mayor and $6,100 for each councillor.

The only delegate, David Hanna, said he's not dismissing the work that council does, but said that if they were to receive more pay then they should do more work.

"If you want more money, give us something too. Give us something extra," said Hanna. As an example, he suggested a report on councillors' travel, to events such as conventions.

Take-home pay the same

Currently, a third of council pay is tax-free. Starting next year, however, that is no longer the case. The salary increases — council's first since 2005 — intend to make sure their take-home pay stays the same.

Even so, the mayor will be taking home $7,055 less.

"I think there's no big increase here. It really is an accounting for the federal tax change," said mayor Drew Dilkens. He spoke after the vote, explaining why the increases were recommended.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says salaries have not increased since 2005, and that this increase will bring the municipality in line with others across the province. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The recommendations are made by the Council Compensation Review Committee, which is made up of volunteers. They held public meetings and interviewed each council member before arriving at the recommendations.

Dilkens said he's comfortable with the work the committee has done, but acknowledged that it's an "uncomfortable thing" to vote on an increase of their own salary.

"But it's part of our job. It's being done and it has been done in a fully transparent manner."

Along with the pay increase, starting in 2020 councillors will receive an automatic annual increase in pay, equal to the annual percentage increase for non-union employees.

Starting the same year, every term of council will engage a new committee to review compensation.