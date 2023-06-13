Windsor city staff will present budget reduction options, but not every councillor is on board

Windsor staff will once again present council next year with options for reducing every department's budget by five per cent — though that approach wasn't met with enthusiasm by everyone.

On Monday councillors were asked to approve a timeline for next year's budget deliberations. But the report sparked lengthy discussion about how council approves the budget, and its priorities when it does.

"It's my hope … that there would be specific direction around us being … understanding that the level of service is also given equal and due consideration as we're going through this process," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie.

Staff suggested, among other recommendations in a council report, that each department bring forward options for a five per cent reduction in budgets to combat inflation.

But Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison questioned whether any department actually achieved a five per cent reduction last year when the same target was used, and asked about the added workload to staff to find those reductions. According to staff, no department did.

"I don't know that every department should be looking at the same kind of reduction," Morrison said. "Maybe one department can reduce 10 per cent and another one needs to increase.

"I don't like that there at all. I think everybody understands that council wants to be fiscally responsible."

Staff said that even if not all of the budget reductions are implemented, it's a good exercise for staff to look their options to trim costs or bring in more money.

Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac echoed Morrison's sentiment, noting that council often sees the same suggestions for places to reduce the budget. She called for a future service delivery review to make sure what the city is doing is in line with resident expectations.

"We see the same suggestions come forward year after year in terms of being able to meet targets wherever we set them," she said. "You're going to see the closure of libraries, you're going to see the closure of fire stations, you're going to see a significant service change.

"To continually go and say you've got to reduce your budget when… we're looking at inflation rates and we're looking at increasing services, I mean it's just an exercise in frustration."

Council to reform operational budget committee

Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis brought forward a motion that council re-form the operational budget committee for 2024, a committee created last year for the first budget of the new council. Its goal was to give councillors the opportunity to look at the budget in a "more participatory" way and give more direction to staff.

"I do believe that the committee of council last year was a meaningful exercise more so than just every four years," Francis said, bringing forward a motion that the committee re-form.

Kieran McKenzie called for an amendment to the motions up for consideration, adding that service enhancements should be given equal consideration in the budget process. Francis refuted the amendment because he said he believes it's something already done by council.

Staff noted in response that options for service enhancements are included in every budget.

Francis moved the recommendations in the report, and added that the operating budget be instituted.

In a recorded vote, council approved the timeline, a target of five per cent budget reductions across all departments, renewed a subscription to a public consultation tool and directed staff to develop a capital budget.

Francis' motion to re-form the operating budget committee also passed.