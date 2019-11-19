Windsor will hold April byelection to fill vacant council seat
Former Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmiercyzk is now the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh
Windsor City Council has set a date for a byelection to fill the vacant Ward 7 council seat previously held by Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.
The byelection will take place on April 27, 2020.
Kusmiercyzk successfully ran for a seat in the upcoming 43rd Parliament, leaving council with two options to fill his vacancy: appoint a replacement or hold a byelection.
Despite support for an appointment from one Windsor resident who spoke at Monday evening's council meeting, councillors nonetheless pledged their support for a byelection.
The city has set aside approximately $120,000 to cover the cost of the upcoming byelection.
The majority of that money will be used to hire staff to work at polling stations, while funds will also be used for advertising and communication costs.
With files from Katerina Georgieva
