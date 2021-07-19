Windsor City Council to vote on $200K anti-racism initiative

Windsor City Council is poised to vote Monday on whether to approve a $200,000 program to combat racism.

The initiative is a partnership with the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCWEC), which put forward a proposal for the program.

The funding would go to a variety of efforts including education and public awareness, internships, scholarships and development grants, as well as heritage interpretation.

Speaking with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Monday ahead of the council meeting, which starts at 1 p.m., Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the program aims to foster understanding and acceptance.

"This is a complex issue and we're not trying to just put up billboards to say, you know, 'stop racism.' This is a more detailed, focused campaign and initiative," he said.

Dilkens obtained approval for the funds to be allocated within the 2021 budget in wake of the global reckoning on anti-Black racism that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The motions before council would approve the partnership between the city and the MCWEC for the design and delivery of the initiative for this year and next, as well as approve the allocation of the $200,000 for the organization to build and carry out the program.