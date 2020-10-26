New online city map shows progress of Windsor's capital projects
The Building Windsor's Future map is available on the City of Windsor's website
The City of Windsor released a new map Monday showing current and completed capital projects in the city.
The Building Windsor's Future map shows arts, culture, and heritage projects, along with recreation and parks. A second tab shows all of the sidewalk projects dating back to 2016. The map is intended to show projects that have been completed, are in progress, and those in the planning process.
"One of the commitments that I made in the last campaign was to get more information online for residents," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.
The map, he said, is part of that and gives people information that drills down to the neighbourhood and street level.
It does not show the costs involved in each of the project, but does provide a description of the investment, along with what city department is involved.
"We're continuing to work and expand on the information provided in this map," said Melissa Obsorne, City of Windsor senior manager of asset planning.
That includes detailing the city's sewer and the active transportation projects.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.