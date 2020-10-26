'Building Windsor's Future' map shows what capital projects in the city are in progress, completed, and in the planning stages. (citywindsor.ca)

The City of Windsor released a new map Monday showing current and completed capital projects in the city.

The Building Windsor's Future map shows arts, culture, and heritage projects, along with recreation and parks. A second tab shows all of the sidewalk projects dating back to 2016. The map is intended to show projects that have been completed, are in progress, and those in the planning process.

"One of the commitments that I made in the last campaign was to get more information online for residents," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The map, he said, is part of that and gives people information that drills down to the neighbourhood and street level.

It does not show the costs involved in each of the project, but does provide a description of the investment, along with what city department is involved.

"We're continuing to work and expand on the information provided in this map," said Melissa Obsorne, City of Windsor senior manager of asset planning.

That includes detailing the city's sewer and the active transportation projects.