Windsor faces potential $11M deficit for 2020 due to COVID-19
City treasurer says stimulus funding is likely on its way
The City of Windsor is facing a significant hole in its budget due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a report presented to city council that examined the potential impact of COVID-19, coronavirus has cost Windsor approximately $5 million as of the end of April.
Additionally, the city faces an approximately $11.15 million deficit, once key annualized items are factored in, including losses stemming from Transit Windsor, recreation and culture and other city services.
"At what point do we have to factor in all the losses... and then make decisions to mitigate those?" asked Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis, during Monday's council meeting.
Despite the potential deficit, the report is clear that these losses are "purely estimates at this early stage."
City treasurer Joe Manicina said there's uncertainly about the funding Windsor receives from casino revenues, as well as dividends from Enwin Utilities.
"There are a number of items where we do not have that clarity," he said
Costs expected to rise
Mancina told council that Windsor could face additional expenses, including those related to emergency services.
"The $11.2 million is basically a snapshot in time of what we know of when we authored the report," Mancina said.
"I would certainly expect that number to go up the longer the event goes on and certainly as we ramp up it would be a phased approach. We won't go back to business as usual immediately."
Mancina said it would be speculative to say what the final impact may be on the 2020 budget, adding it would likely be north of the $11.15 million figure.
He said Windsor will likely see funding come from other levels of government that could help the city supplement its 2020 budget.
The city could also make adjustments to the operating budget, draw on reserves or defer capital budget costs.
"Senior levels of government are moving to announce stimulus-type funding," Manicina said.
"So we want to make sure we have that flexibility on the capital budget to be able to leverage that."
The report also suggests a one-time special tax levy in 2021 as a possible mitigation measure.
