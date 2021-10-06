2 men honoured for saving lives during separate fires by crews who responded to them

Windsor Fire and Rescue honoured two people on Wednesday who went above and beyond during separate fires in the city.

Dave Murdoch and James Johnson were presented with citations for heroic actions by Chief Stephen Laforet.

"It's not often that we're in this situation where somebody from the community has had such an impact on our response that we recognize this," Laforet said.

"And I want to be clear and let everyone know here that the recommendation for these citations today came from the crews that responded."

Elevator tech turned hero

Murdoch, an elevator technician, was called to the Westcourt high-rise fire before firefighters knew what they were dealing with.

Windsor fire department deputy chief of operations James Waffle, left, award recipients Dave Murdoch and James Johnson, and Chief Stephen Laforet (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

On Nov. 12, 2019, an electrical fire which originated in Westcourt Place's parking garage in downtown Windsor forced about 200 residents out of the building, along with 30 commercial tenants.

"It was a unique situation in that we didn't get a call for a fire," Laforet said.

That's the first time that I'm aware of that we've taken a civilian into an emergency scene like that. — Capt. Jeff Topliffe

"We got a call for a person trapped in an elevator. And when we arrived, the reason that person was trapped in the elevator is because the building lost power … because there was a fire."

Murdoch didn't think twice, according to Capt. Jeff Topliffe, who was there.

"We didn't really have a whole lot of choices, at that point in time. I was tasked with trying to get the guy in the elevator, and [asking Murdoch to help] was pretty much our only option that we had."

Murdoch was given equipment to help him breath through the smoke, and climbed the stairs 22 floors to assist in getting a man out of the elevator.

"If he would've said, no, he wasn't going to do it, I'm not sure what next steps would have been."

Topliffe said he hasn't had an experience like it before or since.

"In my years here, that's the first time that I'm aware of that we've taken a civilian into an emergency scene like that," he said.

"He was very heroic. He's very humble, didn't want to attend today, you know. Thankfully he did."

'Ain't no biggie'

Johnson, who was visiting from Texas, was just settling in after a night out in July around 1 a.m. when fire alarms in the building his mom manages at Pruefer Court started going off.

'I just ran up there and just did what I had to do,' says Johnson of helping get two people out of the building. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Capt. James Sova, of Windsor fire, said the way Johnson reacted was "perfect."

"He went to the fire floor. He kicked open the door. He rescued one individual that was wandering around aimlessly, not knowing what was going on in shock," Sova said.

Then Johnson made his way back inside, went to the room where a "fully involved" fire was going on, and dragged a man out of bed and into the hall before he was overcome by smoke, Sova said.

"I just ran up there and just did what I had to do and then wanted to go back to bed," Johnson said. "That's it. I'm a simple, man. It's just an instinct that you go help your neighbours."

Sova said Johnson's actions saved lives that day, and he is a hero.

"Not many people like him. He's very, I mean, he's extremely modest … it's natural, it's just something that he does. And that's not like everybody," he said.

"That's very rare to get someone like him. He has no fear. He has no fear. And that was just how you're supposed to react in his eyes."

"It ain't no biggie, y'all," Johnson said. "Pretty simple."

