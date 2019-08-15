Windsor church witnessing 'miracle' oil from painting of Virgin Mary
'They didn't really think anything of it' at first, says church spokesperson
Parishioners at a Windsor church are witnessing an unusual occurrence in their church — and they're calling it miraculous.
Members of a youth group and the priest at St. Simeon Church witnessed "streams of liquid" coming from an image of Virgin Mary and her child that the church considers an icon.
"They wiped it off," said spokesperson Lina Khoury. "They didn't really think anything of it."
The church said it happened again later the same day when a different parishioner was praying.
"They found oil all on the ground, on the podium, coming down from the icon," said Khoury. Since then, the church has live streamed the event on Facebook.
According to the church, hundreds of visitors have come to Windsor to see the icon, which Khoury said represents "hope and healing."
St. Simeon hosts services in English and Arabic, set in the Byzantine Greek Melkite tradition as part of the Catholic Church.
"Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs," said Khoury. "As faithful Catholics, we don't wait for oil to come from an icon for us to believe. This is just a blessing."
Church members have taken turns to guard the icon around the clock.
